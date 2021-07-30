Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.16.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $294.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.34. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $296.10.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.65 by $0.48. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

