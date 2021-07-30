Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $318.00 at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.08.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $296.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.65 by $0.48. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

