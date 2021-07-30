Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of LW stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,274,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.