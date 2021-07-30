Lancashire Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.05 (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LRE traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 638.50 ($8.34). The company had a trading volume of 408,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 456.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 631.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

