Landsea Homes (LSEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Landsea Homes has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSEA stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landsea Homes stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

