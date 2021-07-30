Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.00

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 67950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.67.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.