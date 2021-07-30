Lazard Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Lazard has raised its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. 842,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,267. Lazard has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

