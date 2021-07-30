Lear (LEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $176.57 on Friday. Lear has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.