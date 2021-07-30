Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Increased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

