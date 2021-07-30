Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 4,500 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cogent Communications makes up 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.18% of Cogent Communications worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.54. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.45 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

