Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 13,050 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital makes up 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.09% of STORE Capital worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,524. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.48.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

