Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 2,420 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. MKS Instruments comprises approximately 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $156.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,853. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

