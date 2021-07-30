Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 4,900 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for about 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

