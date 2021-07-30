Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,720 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.22% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $81,480,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $34,491,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

HGV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,243. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

