Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,720 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.22% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $81,480,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $34,491,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
HGV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,243. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.28.
In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
