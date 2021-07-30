Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services comprises approximately 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.75. 7,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,417. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. Barclays lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.