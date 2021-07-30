Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 0.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 1.24% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 205,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 92,420 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 194,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter.

EFAX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 3,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,796. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.62.

