Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.49 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 458.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

TPH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,428. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

