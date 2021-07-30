Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,978,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,088. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

