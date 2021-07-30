Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.49. 3,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,162. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.51. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.