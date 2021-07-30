Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up approximately 0.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Air Lease worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.20. 8,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,540. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.