Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $7,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,220,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 40,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

