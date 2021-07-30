Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 1,020 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 480,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,425 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.99. 4,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $108.75.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

