Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 4,870 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,871,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

