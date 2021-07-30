Lendingblock Market Capitalization Hits $3.19 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $643.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

