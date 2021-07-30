LendingClub Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 27,779 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,229% compared to the average daily volume of 2,091 call options.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

