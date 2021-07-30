LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. LendingTree updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $11.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.22. The stock had a trading volume of 301,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,543. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

