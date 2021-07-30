Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

LBRDA stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $173.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

