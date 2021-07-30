Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBRDK opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $130.49 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

