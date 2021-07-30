Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.59

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $173.59 and last traded at $173.43, with a volume of 761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.