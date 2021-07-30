Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $4.31 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.53.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

