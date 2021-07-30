Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

LTRPB opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

