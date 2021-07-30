Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips Sells 2,520 Shares

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $49,599.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Craig Phillips sold 614 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,210.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70.

LCUT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 40,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,009. The company has a market cap of $331.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

