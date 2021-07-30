LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of LifeVantage worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LifeVantage by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LifeVantage by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62. LifeVantage Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.