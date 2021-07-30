Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Lowered to $190.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 166,566.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,770,000 after buying an additional 2,613,424 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14,496.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,948,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168,987.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,949,000 after acquiring an additional 939,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,166,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,232,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.