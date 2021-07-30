Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 970,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LWLG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 256,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,551. The company has a market capitalization of $880.29 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.44. Lightwave Logic has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

