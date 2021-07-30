Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Increased to Neutral at DA Davidson

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LLNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

