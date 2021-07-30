Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

