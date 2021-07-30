Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €285.00 by Baader Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) price target by Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €261.29 ($307.41).

LIN stock opened at €251.75 ($296.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a fifty-two week high of €254.00 ($298.82). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €244.79. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion and a PE ratio of 53.94.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

