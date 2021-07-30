Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €253.95 ($298.76). Linde shares last traded at €252.10 ($296.59), with a volume of 415,374 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €261.29 ($307.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €244.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

