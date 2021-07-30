Linde (NYSE:LIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIN traded up $7.51 on Friday, hitting $306.96. The company had a trading volume of 60,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Linde alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.