Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $306.91

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $306.91 and last traded at $305.93, with a volume of 6526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 59,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile (NYSE:LIN)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

