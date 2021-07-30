Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

LIN stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.00.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

