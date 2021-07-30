Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $299.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.00. Linde has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

