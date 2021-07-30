Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

Littelfuse stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

