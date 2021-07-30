Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Livent worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Livent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Livent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

