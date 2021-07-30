Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LIXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 75,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92. Lixte Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

