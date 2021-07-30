Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 270,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,290. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.