Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.60. 12,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,471. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.71. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

