Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,745,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,186,120.88.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 7,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$6,150.00.

CVE AU remained flat at $C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,957. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

