Lotto Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.30 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Lotto has a total market cap of $24.30 million and approximately $621,365.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

